Vibrant March: RSS 'Path Sanchalan' at Jawaharlal Nehru University
The RSS held its annual 'Path Sanchalan' march for the third time at Jawaharlal Nehru University, marking the organization's centenary. The event saw participation from over 300 individuals, including students, professors, and staff, who followed a strict dress code. The number of RSS shakhas in JNU has increased post-pandemic.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) recently orchestrated its traditional 'Path Sanchalan' march at Jawaharlal Nehru University in celebration of Vijayadashami. This annual event, organized by the organization's shakhas, witnessed a notably large student turnout, as videos circulating on social media revealed.
This march marked the third such occurrence at JNU, traditionally hosted by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS-affiliated student wing. Notably, the event saw over 300 participants, starting from Barak hostel and concluding at Vedanta Sthal, as students and faculty members lined the route, showering participants with flower petals.
Organizers noted a post-pandemic increase in the number of shakhas at JNU—from one to five. The march also celebrated the centenary year of the RSS, requiring all attendees to don the complete RSS attire. Esteemed guests included Professor Nandani Sinha Kapoor and Squadron Leader Deepika Puri, with a keynote address by Anil Gupta. The RSS plans another Path Sanchalan at Delhi University soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- JNU
- Path Sanchalan
- ABVP
- Vijayadashami
- centenary
- students
- march
- shakhas
- tradition
ALSO READ
Military Nursing Service Marks 100 Years of Service with Historic Centenary
Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests
Centenary Celebration: Honoring a Century of Military Nursing Service
RSS Centenary: A Milestone in Nation-Building
At least 65 students are presumed buried under the rubble of an Islamic school building that collapsed in Indonesia, reports AP.