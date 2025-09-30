Vibrant March: RSS 'Path Sanchalan' at Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) recently orchestrated its traditional 'Path Sanchalan' march at Jawaharlal Nehru University in celebration of Vijayadashami. This annual event, organized by the organization's shakhas, witnessed a notably large student turnout, as videos circulating on social media revealed.

This march marked the third such occurrence at JNU, traditionally hosted by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS-affiliated student wing. Notably, the event saw over 300 participants, starting from Barak hostel and concluding at Vedanta Sthal, as students and faculty members lined the route, showering participants with flower petals.

Organizers noted a post-pandemic increase in the number of shakhas at JNU—from one to five. The march also celebrated the centenary year of the RSS, requiring all attendees to don the complete RSS attire. Esteemed guests included Professor Nandani Sinha Kapoor and Squadron Leader Deepika Puri, with a keynote address by Anil Gupta. The RSS plans another Path Sanchalan at Delhi University soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)