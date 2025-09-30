Netflix India Sweeps Asian Academy Nominations

Netflix India has made a significant impact with nine nominations at the upcoming Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA). Leading the pack is 'Black Warrant,' which has secured five nominations across key categories like Best Promo, Trailer, and Best Actor.

Other notable mentions include 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,' which received recognition for Best VFX, and 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan,' earning a nod for Best Documentary Series. The awards ceremony will take place in Singapore in December 2024, where nominees will compete on an international stage.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, expressed pride in the diverse stories and talent being acknowledged, highlighting the collaboration with creators. The nominations underscore the vast creativity within Indian storytelling, with seasoned and emerging talents alike receiving due recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)