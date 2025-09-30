Left Menu

Netflix India Sweeps Asian Academy Nominations

Netflix India has bagged nine nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, with 'Black Warrant' leading with five nods across multiple categories. Other nominated shows include 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' and 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan'. Winners will be announced in December 2024 in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:53 IST
Netflix India Sweeps Asian Academy Nominations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix India has made a significant impact with nine nominations at the upcoming Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA). Leading the pack is 'Black Warrant,' which has secured five nominations across key categories like Best Promo, Trailer, and Best Actor.

Other notable mentions include 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,' which received recognition for Best VFX, and 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan,' earning a nod for Best Documentary Series. The awards ceremony will take place in Singapore in December 2024, where nominees will compete on an international stage.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, expressed pride in the diverse stories and talent being acknowledged, highlighting the collaboration with creators. The nominations underscore the vast creativity within Indian storytelling, with seasoned and emerging talents alike receiving due recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

 Global
2
FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

 United States
3
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
4
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025