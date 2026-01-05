Timothee Chalamet Wins Best Actor for 'Marty Supreme'
Timothee Chalamet secured the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Marty Mauser in 'Marty Supreme'. In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude towards his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and acknowledged his fellow nominees and director Josh Safdie for their contributions to his success.
Timothee Chalamet clinched the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor, adding another accolade to his burgeoning career. Honored for his portrayal of ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in 'Marty Supreme', Chalamet delivered an emotional acceptance speech.
While on stage, Chalamet gave a heartfelt shout-out to his long-time partner, Kylie Jenner, stating, "Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn't do this without you." The camera captured a touching moment as Jenner reciprocated with an "I love you".
Chalamet also commended his fellow nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B Jordan, and thanked director Josh Safdie. He applauded Safdie for crafting a narrative about a flawed man with a relatable dream, emphasizing the importance of telling such stories.
