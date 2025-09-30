Left Menu

Ancient Desert Art: Unveiling Saudi Arabia's Timeless Carvings

Ancient life-size carvings of camels, gazelles, and other animals have been discovered in Saudi Arabia's desert, dating back 12,000 years. Created with wedge-shaped rocks, the art suggests human presence 2,000 years earlier than believed. Researchers ponder how these early communities survived arid conditions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Researchers have uncovered life-sized rock carvings in Saudi Arabia's desert, depicting camels, gazelles, and other animals. These carvings, some over six feet tall, date back approximately 12,000 years, crafted with remarkable detail using wedge-shaped rocks.

Maria Guagnin from the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology, who contributed to the discovery, highlighted the significant skill needed to engrave such detail. The archaeological findings suggest human habitation in the area 2,000 years earlier than previously thought, raising questions about their survival strategies in arid conditions.

The discovery, detailed in Nature Communications, includes a rock pick found beneath the carvings, aiding in their dating. The presence of an auroch carving suggests that these communities, though in a harsh environment, were familiar with different landscapes, indicating they were well-established and knowledgeable about their surroundings.

