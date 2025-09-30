Tragic Demise of South African Ambassador in Paris

The South African ambassador to France, Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa, also known as Nathi Mthethwa, was discovered dead at a luxury hotel in western Paris, according to a French prosecutor.

The 58-year-old diplomat had been missing since Monday evening after sending a distressing message to his wife, indicating his intent to take his life. A hotel security guard found his body on Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation that revealed no evidence of foul play or drug use.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed profound sorrow over Mthethwa's passing and extended his condolences to Mthethwa's family. Appointed ambassador in December 2023, Mthethwa was renowned for his roles as minister of police and minister of sports, arts and culture.

