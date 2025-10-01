Mumbai, September 30, 2025—Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has emerged as a powerful contender for the Oscars, representing India on a global platform. The film's poignant narrative on migration and identity has captivated audiences worldwide, earning accolades at Cannes and Toronto, and now sets its sights on the Academy Awards.

The film's strength lies in its carefully crafted script, direction, and editing. Neeraj Ghaywan's direction captures universal human emotions, while editor Nitin Baid gives the story rhythm and clarity. These elements work in harmony to present a film that's both realistic and cinematically excellent, resonating deeply with audiences globally.

Business Strategist Hirav Shah underscores the strategic significance of Homebound's journey, highlighting the importance of timing, positioning, and bold creativity in both cinema and business. Shah believes that the film exemplifies how India can effectively project its stories on the international stage by aligning authenticity with strategic execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)