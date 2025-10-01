Left Menu

Homebound: India's Global Cinematic Breakthrough

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is India's official entry for the Oscars, gaining international acclaim for its compelling narrative on migration and identity. With strong direction, script, and editing, its performances resonate globally. Strategist Hirav Shah views its success as a blend of bold creative risks and strategic precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:25 IST
Homebound: India's Global Cinematic Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, September 30, 2025—Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has emerged as a powerful contender for the Oscars, representing India on a global platform. The film's poignant narrative on migration and identity has captivated audiences worldwide, earning accolades at Cannes and Toronto, and now sets its sights on the Academy Awards.

The film's strength lies in its carefully crafted script, direction, and editing. Neeraj Ghaywan's direction captures universal human emotions, while editor Nitin Baid gives the story rhythm and clarity. These elements work in harmony to present a film that's both realistic and cinematically excellent, resonating deeply with audiences globally.

Business Strategist Hirav Shah underscores the strategic significance of Homebound's journey, highlighting the importance of timing, positioning, and bold creativity in both cinema and business. Shah believes that the film exemplifies how India can effectively project its stories on the international stage by aligning authenticity with strategic execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

 India
2
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

 India
3
Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

 Global
4
Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025