Hollywood's Controversial AI Actor Sparks Industry Debate

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has publicly denounced the rise of AI actor Tilly Norwood, asserting that the character is a computer-generated entity trained on existing performers' work without their consent.

Tilly Norwood, hailed as Hollywood's inaugural 'AI actor', is the brainchild of Xicoia, a pioneering artificial intelligence talent studio. Despite gaining industry attention and receiving multiple offers, critics argue that Norwood poses a threat to traditional human actors by exploiting their creative work.

Industry luminaries like Natasha Lyonne and Emily Blunt have expressed concerns over AI actors, fearing they compromise the human element of storytelling. Xicoia creator Eline Van der Velden defends the creation as a new artistic medium, likening AI to the innovations of CGI and animation in filmmaking.