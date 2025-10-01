Left Menu

Hollywood's Controversial AI Actor Sparks Industry Debate

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has criticized the AI actor Tilly Norwood, created by Xicoia, for lacking consent and posing a threat to human actors. While praised for creativity, the AI actor sparks debate over its impact on the film industry and human creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:36 IST
Hollywood's Controversial AI Actor Sparks Industry Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has publicly denounced the rise of AI actor Tilly Norwood, asserting that the character is a computer-generated entity trained on existing performers' work without their consent.

Tilly Norwood, hailed as Hollywood's inaugural 'AI actor', is the brainchild of Xicoia, a pioneering artificial intelligence talent studio. Despite gaining industry attention and receiving multiple offers, critics argue that Norwood poses a threat to traditional human actors by exploiting their creative work.

Industry luminaries like Natasha Lyonne and Emily Blunt have expressed concerns over AI actors, fearing they compromise the human element of storytelling. Xicoia creator Eline Van der Velden defends the creation as a new artistic medium, likening AI to the innovations of CGI and animation in filmmaking.

TRENDING

1
Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

 India
2
Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

 India
3
Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

 Global
4
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025