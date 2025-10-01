Left Menu

Spacetime Capsule: A Cinematic Journey through China's Scientific Frontiers

The documentary series 'Spacetime Capsule,' directed by Michael Lachmann, explores China's scientific innovations through the narrative of a 'spacetime capsule.' It covers themes like human development, planetary coexistence, and life exploration while showcasing breakthroughs like detecting ghost particles and artificial starch production.

Spacetime Capsule: A Cinematic Journey through China's Scientific Frontiers
The groundbreaking documentary series 'Spacetime Capsule,' directed by British filmmaker Michael Lachmann, has premiered on platforms such as Tencent Video, iQIYI, and Bilibili. Produced by China Review Studio, the series creatively uses the 'spacetime capsule' narrative framework to explore Chinese scientific innovation across three themes: human development, planetary coexistence, and life exploration.

The documentary highlights significant scientific breakthroughs, from capturing cosmic signals with 'Sky Eye' to exploring clean energy with the 'artificial sun' and innovations in food production through artificial starch. It offers unprecedented insights into the advancements within the realm of Chinese science.

Lachmann, known for his scientific documentaries, views China as a fertile ground for invention and creativity. His film dives deep into essential human questions, expressing our quest for knowledge and our relationship with the universe. 'Spacetime Capsule' is not just a scientific journey but a conversation between civilizations, projecting humanity's wisdom and hope into the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

