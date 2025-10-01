Left Menu

Festive Spirit Outshines Rain Forecast as Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja

Despite a forecast of rain, thousands embraced the Durga Puja celebrations across Kolkata and West Bengal on Navami. Iconic pandals witnessed large crowds, and celebrations continued with community events and cultural functions. The IMD predicts rain due to a developing depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Updated: 01-10-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A forecast of light to moderate rain by the Met department from Wednesday evening failed to dampen festive spirits as lakhs of people thronged Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata and districts on Navami, the penultimate day of the five-day celebrations.

Despite prospects of rain, citizens flocked to popular pandals from Tallah Prattay to Sreebhumi Sporting Club, with massive turnouts observed across the city. Santosh Mitra Square's Operation Sindoor-themed puja drew significant crowds, requiring over two hours of waiting time for entry.

Community feasts, cultural events, and traditional ceremonies, such as the 'kumari' puja, continued to thrive. West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, extended greetings through a music video featuring her own song. The IMD forecasts continued rainfall in South Bengal, linked to a developing deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

