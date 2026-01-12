ED Alleges 'Unprecedented Obstruction' by West Bengal CM in Coal Smuggling Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken the unusual step of petitioning the Supreme Court, requesting a CBI-led investigation into what is described as an extraordinary obstruction of its search operations. The agency claims that the West Bengal Chief Minister, in a bid to thwart an ongoing money-laundering probe, forced her way into the search premises.

According to the ED, during searches linked to the coal smuggling case that occurred on January 8, 2026, the Chief Minister, accompanied by senior police officials, allegedly seized incriminating materials and harassed ED officers. The agency asserts these actions violated several laws including theft and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The petition requests the Supreme Court to ensure the protection of evidence and uphold the authority of central agencies, emphasizing that failing to address such interference could set a perilous standard where state power circumvents judicial checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)