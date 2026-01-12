Swami Vivekananda's Legacy and Politics Clash in West Bengal

The 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was solemnly observed across West Bengal, with devotees congregating at various ceremonial sites to honor the revered spiritual leader. The day was marked by 'mangal arati' and special prayers at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, an institution he founded.

Amid the sacred atmosphere, a political slugfest unfolded due to posters near Vivekananda's ancestral home in Kolkata, depicting TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee as 'jubaraj'. Opponents, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, criticized these displays, questioning the moral authority of certain political figures to pay tribute to Vivekananda.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invoked Vivekananda's teachings of unity, peace, and social service, emphasizing their enduring relevance. Meanwhile, political narratives clashed as various leaders navigated the celebrations intertwined with tensions, underlining the complicated rapport between cultural homage and political discourse.

