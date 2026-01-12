Left Menu

Congress Sets Stage for West Bengal Election Strategy

Congress leadership convenes with senior West Bengal leaders on January 17 to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. Key discussions will include poll preparedness and potential alliances. Additional meetings engaging state committees and observers are planned, amid ongoing controversies surrounding the electoral roll revision and ED raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:39 IST
Congress Sets Stage for West Bengal Election Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' leadership is gearing up for the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections with a high-level meeting set for January 17. Senior party leaders will gather to assess poll preparedness and strategy, according to sources.

The assembly strategy will come into sharper focus as the party's screening committee meets in Kolkata on January 18 alongside other state committee members and senior observers.

This intense political activity unfolds amid tensions over the revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls and the Enforcement Directorate's raids, which have intensified political rivalries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India
2
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
3
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
4
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026