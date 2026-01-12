Congress Sets Stage for West Bengal Election Strategy

Congress' leadership is gearing up for the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections with a high-level meeting set for January 17. Senior party leaders will gather to assess poll preparedness and strategy, according to sources.

The assembly strategy will come into sharper focus as the party's screening committee meets in Kolkata on January 18 alongside other state committee members and senior observers.

This intense political activity unfolds amid tensions over the revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls and the Enforcement Directorate's raids, which have intensified political rivalries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)