Congress Sets Stage for West Bengal Election Strategy
Congress leadership convenes with senior West Bengal leaders on January 17 to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. Key discussions will include poll preparedness and potential alliances. Additional meetings engaging state committees and observers are planned, amid ongoing controversies surrounding the electoral roll revision and ED raids.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:39 IST
Congress' leadership is gearing up for the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections with a high-level meeting set for January 17. Senior party leaders will gather to assess poll preparedness and strategy, according to sources.
The assembly strategy will come into sharper focus as the party's screening committee meets in Kolkata on January 18 alongside other state committee members and senior observers.
This intense political activity unfolds amid tensions over the revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls and the Enforcement Directorate's raids, which have intensified political rivalries in the region.
