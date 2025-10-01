Left Menu

Desperate Search Continues for Survivors in East Java School Collapse

Rescue efforts are underway in East Java after the collapse of an Islamic boarding school's prayer hall. At least 91 students remain unaccounted for, with three confirmed dead and around 100 injured. The building was undergoing an unauthorised expansion when it collapsed during afternoon prayers.

Indonesian rescue teams are in a race against time to find survivors from the collapse of a school in East Java. The Islamic boarding school was undergoing unauthorized expansion when it fell, leaving at least 91 students unaccounted for, in addition to three confirmed deaths and about 100 injuries.

Approximately 300 rescue workers are laboring intensely to locate those still alive beneath the debris, as the likelihood of survival diminishes daily. Head of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, Mohammad Syafii, emphasized the urgent nature of their mission, hoping for success during these critical hours.

Many victims suffer from serious injuries, and logistical challenges are complicating rescue efforts. Heavy equipment is kept at bay over concerns of further collapse. Despite the dangers, rescuers use manual tools to create openings to deliver oxygen, water, and food, while electronic detectors and thermal drones assist in detecting survivors.

