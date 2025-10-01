Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club, Topping M3M Hurun India Rich List

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the ranks of billionaires, according to the 2025 M3M Hurun India Rich List. Known as King Khan, the actor has amassed a staggering wealth of Rs 12,490 crore, driven primarily by his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Juhi Chawla and her family follow closely on the list, securing second place with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore, largely attributed to their stake in Knight Riders Sports. Actor Hrithik Roshan occupies the third position with Rs 2,160 crore, supported by the success of his HRX brand. Other notable names include Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan.

The Rich List, presented by Anas Rahman Junaid of Hurun India, highlights India's vibrant wealth creation, particularly fueled by sectors like tech, industrial products, and real estate. The surge is attributed to domestic demand, policy-driven growth, and a thriving stock market, marking a notable increase in first-generation billionaires.

(With inputs from agencies.)