Navami: West Bengal's Symphony of Tradition and Celebration

Maha Navami, the penultimate day of Durga Puja in West Bengal, unfolded with vibrant celebrations across the state. Despite rain forecasts, devotees flocked to artistic pandals, celebrating with rituals, nostalgia, and community events. UNESCO's recognition added global prestige, enriching the festive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:49 IST
Navami: West Bengal's Symphony of Tradition and Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant celebrations of Maha Navami filled West Bengal, marking the penultimate day of the Durga Puja festival. The festive day was characterized by the rhythmic beats of 'dhak', the fragrance of incense, and the artistic pandals that drew lakhs of devotees from dawn until dusk.

Although the regional meteorological department forecasted rains, the spirit of the festivities remained undampened. Revelers queued enthusiastically at various iconic locations across Kolkata and the districts, eager to witness the rich craftsmanship of the pandals and participate in traditional rituals.

This year's celebrations carried the added pride of UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, underscoring the festival's global significance. The day blended worship, artistry, and community spirit, setting the stage for the poignant farewell of Dashami.

