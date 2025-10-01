Navami: West Bengal's Symphony of Tradition and Celebration

The vibrant celebrations of Maha Navami filled West Bengal, marking the penultimate day of the Durga Puja festival. The festive day was characterized by the rhythmic beats of 'dhak', the fragrance of incense, and the artistic pandals that drew lakhs of devotees from dawn until dusk.

Although the regional meteorological department forecasted rains, the spirit of the festivities remained undampened. Revelers queued enthusiastically at various iconic locations across Kolkata and the districts, eager to witness the rich craftsmanship of the pandals and participate in traditional rituals.

This year's celebrations carried the added pride of UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, underscoring the festival's global significance. The day blended worship, artistry, and community spirit, setting the stage for the poignant farewell of Dashami.