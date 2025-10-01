Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Health: Concerns Rise After Serious Accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's health condition remains critical following a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, according to hospital authorities. The accident, which occurred five days ago, left the 35-year-old singer with serious head and spine injuries, and he remains on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

The incident took place in the Baddi area of Solan district when Jawanda reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while traveling to Shimla. Despite medical efforts, hospital officials report no significant clinical improvement in his neurological status.

In light of the accident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Jawanda at the hospital. The Punjabi music community, alongside fans, stands in solidarity, offering prayers for the singer's recovery. Known for hits like "Tu dis penda" and "Khush reha kar," Jawanda is also recognized for his roles in Punjabi cinema.