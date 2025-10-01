Left Menu

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Health: Concerns Rise After Serious Accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda remains in critical condition with no significant clinical improvement after a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The 35-year-old singer, known for his popular songs, sustained serious head and spine injuries. Punjab's Chief Minister and fellow artists have expressed their concern for his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:51 IST
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's health condition remains critical following a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, according to hospital authorities. The accident, which occurred five days ago, left the 35-year-old singer with serious head and spine injuries, and he remains on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

The incident took place in the Baddi area of Solan district when Jawanda reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while traveling to Shimla. Despite medical efforts, hospital officials report no significant clinical improvement in his neurological status.

In light of the accident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Jawanda at the hospital. The Punjabi music community, alongside fans, stands in solidarity, offering prayers for the singer's recovery. Known for hits like "Tu dis penda" and "Khush reha kar," Jawanda is also recognized for his roles in Punjabi cinema.

