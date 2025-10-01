Rani Mukerji Reflects on Evolution of Acting as a Career in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, an acclaimed performer with several National Awards under her belt, has spoken about how the acting profession has become more attainable for young people compared to when she started her career. Hailing from a prominent film family, Rani's journey wasn't without its challenges.

Initially, her father, late filmmaker Ram Mukherjee, was hesitant about her joining the industry, considering it wasn't common for daughters of film families to pursue acting. This reluctance was contrasted by her mother, who, despite initial skepticism about Rani's talent, eventually supported her aspirations.

The actress debuted with 'Biyer Phool' and 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in 1996, both on the same day. Over two decades later, she notes a shift in societal attitudes towards acting, seeing more young people from various backgrounds aspiring to join the celluloid world, a space that now welcomes individuals portraying everyday personas.