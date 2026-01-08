Left Menu

Giant Legends: Unveiling the Journey of 'Prince' Naseem and Brendan Ingle

The docudrama 'Giant' highlights the journey of boxer 'Prince' Naseem Hamed and his trainer Brendan Ingle. Starring Amir El-Masry as Hamed and Pierce Brosnan as Ingle, the film showcases their inspiring relationship and Hamed's rise in the boxing world. It premieres globally on January 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 06:36 IST
The highly anticipated docudrama 'Giant' sheds light on the illustrious career of Britain's former world boxing champion 'Prince' Naseem Hamed and his renowned trainer Brendan Ingle. Starring Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan, the film showcases an unorthodox journey from humble beginnings to becoming legends in their field.

Throughout his decade-long career, Hamed held multiple featherweight world titles, recognized for his extraordinary entrances and showmanship. 'Giant' delves into the bond between Hamed and Ingle, exploring their commitment to excellence amidst challenges. Highlighting Ingle's role as a mentor in Sheffield, the movie captures the essence of their mentor-protégé relationship.

With Sylvester Stallone as executive producer and Rowan Athale at the helm as writer and director, the film offers a compelling narrative described as a 'fractured love story' between father and son figures. As 'Giant' prepares for its global release, audiences eagerly await to witness their inspiring journey on January 8.

