Ramachandra Guha Honored with 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award in Karnataka

Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha was honored with the 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award by the Karnataka government, recognizing his outstanding contribution to promoting Gandhian philosophy. This accolade, announced on Wednesday, highlights Guha's efforts to keep Gandhi's values alive in modern society.

The award is part of the state's initiative, led by the Department of Information and Public Relations, to celebrate Gandhi's legacy by engaging the public, schools, and colleges in various programs. Guha, acclaimed for his extensive research on Indian history, shares Gandhian ideals through his acclaimed writings.

The government emphasized that Guha's works, such as 'India After Gandhi' and 'Gandhi Before India', make historical knowledge accessible, fostering intellectual reflection. The award reinforces the commitment to introduce Gandhi's principles to the youth, promoting truth, peace, and non-violence.

