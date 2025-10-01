Left Menu

Ramachandra Guha Honored with 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award in Karnataka

Prominent historian and author Ramachandra Guha has been awarded the 2025 'Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award-Karnataka' for his exceptional contributions in promoting Gandhian values through his scholarly works. The award, instituted by the Department of Information and Public Relations, underscores his influence in propagating Gandhi's ideals within contemporary Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:48 IST
Ramachandra Guha Honored with 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award in Karnataka
Ramachandra Guha
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha was honored with the 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award by the Karnataka government, recognizing his outstanding contribution to promoting Gandhian philosophy. This accolade, announced on Wednesday, highlights Guha's efforts to keep Gandhi's values alive in modern society.

The award is part of the state's initiative, led by the Department of Information and Public Relations, to celebrate Gandhi's legacy by engaging the public, schools, and colleges in various programs. Guha, acclaimed for his extensive research on Indian history, shares Gandhian ideals through his acclaimed writings.

The government emphasized that Guha's works, such as 'India After Gandhi' and 'Gandhi Before India', make historical knowledge accessible, fostering intellectual reflection. The award reinforces the commitment to introduce Gandhi's principles to the youth, promoting truth, peace, and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

 India
2
Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

 India
3
Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

 Global
4
Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' Families

Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025