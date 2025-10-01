Left Menu

Honoring a Musical Legend: Tribute to Assam's Zubeen Garg

Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Sivakumar, along with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, paid tribute to iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, assuring support for his legacy. During the 13th day ritual, Sivakumar conveyed deep condolences, emphasizing Garg's cultural impact and potential plans for a cultural center in Karnataka.

Updated: 01-10-2025 18:55 IST
In a heartfelt tribute, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar commemorated Assam's celebrated singer Zubeen Garg during a ritual held at Jorhat Sports Stadium on Wednesday. Accompanied by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Sivakumar expressed his deepest condolences to Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and his family.

Sivakumar conveyed that his attendance was on behalf of Rahul Gandhi and the All India Congress Committee, promising the party's support in upholding Garg's musical legacy. He assured Garima, 'Losing someone so beloved is unimaginable. We stand with you and hope his love and music continue to bring comfort.'

The Deputy CM acknowledged Garg's profound influence on Indian music, highlighting his performances in over 40 languages. Additionally, Sivakumar shared the plan to consider the Assamese community's request for a cultural center in Karnataka, fostering ties between the states. The gesture aimed to celebrate the cultural discipline and diligence of the Northeastern populace residing in Karnataka.

