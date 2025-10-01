Left Menu

Bollywood Icons Embrace Durga Puja Festivities with Family

Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra, embrace the festive spirit of Durga Puja. They join family and friends in traditional attire to offer prayers and celebrate the Hindu goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasur, upholding cultural traditions amidst their busy schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:18 IST
Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol with their daughter Nysa (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars are immersing themselves in the joyous celebrations of Durga Puja, a pivotal festival in the Hindu calendar. On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn, accompanied by his wife Kajol and daughter Nysa, attended the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Opting for a traditional green kurta, Devgn posed for family photographs alongside Kajol, their daughter, sister-in-law Tanisha, brother-in-law Ayan, and nephews Danish and Aaman Devgan. Prior to Devgn's attendance, Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at the pandal on Tuesday.

Adorned in a royal blue suit, Chopra extended her good wishes to the devotees, exuding traditional charm as she prayed to Goddess Durga. This annual festival, known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, honors the goddess's triumph over the demon Mahishasur, concluding on Vijayadashami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

