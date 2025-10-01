SGPC Convenes Expert Consultation to Counter Misuse of AI

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took proactive measures on Wednesday to address the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in generating content offensive to the Sikh community. To this end, an expert meeting was led by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami.

AI specialists outlined future challenges and proposed strategies to mitigate the technology's misuse, a topic of growing concern as AI-created media increasingly pop up on social platforms, often offending Sikh sentiments.

The SGPC aims to develop a comprehensive policy to halt such disruptions, utilizing key suggestions from the meeting in the next executive committee session. President Dhami acknowledged the experts' contributions and foresaw critical discussions within SGPC leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)