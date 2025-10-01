Left Menu

SGPC Convenes Expert Consultation to Counter Misuse of AI

The SGPC held a meeting to discuss the improper use of AI in content disrespecting the Sikh faith. Led by President Harjinder Singh Dhami, the session focused on formulating a strategy to prevent such misuse, with inputs from AI experts contributing to the upcoming SGPC executive committee discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:06 IST
SGPC Convenes Expert Consultation to Counter Misuse of AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took proactive measures on Wednesday to address the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in generating content offensive to the Sikh community. To this end, an expert meeting was led by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami.

AI specialists outlined future challenges and proposed strategies to mitigate the technology's misuse, a topic of growing concern as AI-created media increasingly pop up on social platforms, often offending Sikh sentiments.

The SGPC aims to develop a comprehensive policy to halt such disruptions, utilizing key suggestions from the meeting in the next executive committee session. President Dhami acknowledged the experts' contributions and foresaw critical discussions within SGPC leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

 India
2
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

 India
3
Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

 Global
4
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025