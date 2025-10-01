Peter Dinklage Stars in Twisted Romance 'Wicker' with All-Star Cast

Left Menu

Peter Dinklage appears in 'Wicker,' a unique romantic film directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. Olivia Colman leads in a story of a fisherwoman who creates a husband from wicker, causing chaos in her village. The film boasts a star-studded cast and high-profile producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:37 IST
Actor Peter Dinklage (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed actor Peter Dinklage, renowned for his impactful role in 'Game of Thrones,' is set to captivate audiences once more in the upcoming film 'Wicker,' an intriguing romance full of unique twists and turns. This cinematic endeavor also boasts the talents of the distinguished Olivia Colman, alongside Alexander Skarsgard and Elizabeth Debicki.

'Wicker' has recently concluded production under the direction of Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, who adapted the screenplay from Ursula Wills-Jones' short story, 'The Wicker Husband.' Captured by Oscar-winning cinematographer Lol Crawley, the film is described as a 'twisted, unconventional romance,' focusing on Colman's character—a ridiculed fisherwoman who seeks companionship in an unusual wicker husband, a decision that unleashes chaos and envy in her seaside village.

The film is financially backed and produced by Topic Studios and Tango, along with key industry players including Olivia Colman, Ed Sinclair, and Tom Carver from South of The River. Further contributions come from David Michod and Brad Zimmerman for Yoki, Inc., and Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel from Votiv, marking a robust collaborative effort in its production journey.

