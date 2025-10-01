Bisrakh: India's Unconventional Tribute to Ravan on Dussehra

As the rest of the nation celebrates Dussehra by burning effigies symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, the village of Bisrakh near Noida tells a different story.

Residents there revere Ravan, considering him the 'son of Bisrakh' and attributing wisdom and deep devotion to him. This unique tradition is linked to the belief that Ravan was born in Bisrakh, a place named after his father, Rishi Vishrava.

Unlike other places, Bisrakh shuns Ramleela and effigy burning, instead opting for rituals like weapon worship and festive feasting. Accessibility remains a challenge, with locals urging improvements to the infrastructure.