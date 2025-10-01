Bisrakh: India's Unconventional Tribute to Ravan on Dussehra
In Bisrakh, Noida, Dussehra is marked by worshipping Ravan, believed to be born there, rather than burning his effigies. The locals regard him as the 'son of Bisrakh' and a wise devotee of Shiva. The village's unique celebration stems from a deep reverence for their heritage.
As the rest of the nation celebrates Dussehra by burning effigies symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, the village of Bisrakh near Noida tells a different story.
Residents there revere Ravan, considering him the 'son of Bisrakh' and attributing wisdom and deep devotion to him. This unique tradition is linked to the belief that Ravan was born in Bisrakh, a place named after his father, Rishi Vishrava.
Unlike other places, Bisrakh shuns Ramleela and effigy burning, instead opting for rituals like weapon worship and festive feasting. Accessibility remains a challenge, with locals urging improvements to the infrastructure.
