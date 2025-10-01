Uttar Pradesh Governor Emphasizes Leader's Enduring Ideals

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel extended greetings on Wednesday for Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti, and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, urging citizens to adopt their messages of truth, non-violence, service, simplicity, and courage.

On Vijayadashami, Patel highlighted the festival's symbolism of good triumphing over evil, stressing the ultimate victory of truth and righteousness.

Patel called for embracing the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, noting their influence on humanity and patriotism, urging citizens to integrate these ideals into everyday life.

(With inputs from agencies.)