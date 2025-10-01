Uttar Pradesh Governor Emphasizes Leader's Enduring Ideals
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the lessons from Vijayadashami and the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Emphasizing ideals of truth, non-violence, and service to guide citizens, she called for remembering and integrating these values into everyday life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel extended greetings on Wednesday for Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti, and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, urging citizens to adopt their messages of truth, non-violence, service, simplicity, and courage.
On Vijayadashami, Patel highlighted the festival's symbolism of good triumphing over evil, stressing the ultimate victory of truth and righteousness.
Patel called for embracing the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, noting their influence on humanity and patriotism, urging citizens to integrate these ideals into everyday life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Automated Pension Benefits for Seniors
Navratri 2023 in Uttar Pradesh: A Blend of Tradition, Devotion, and Unity
Uttar Pradesh Slashes AC Bus Fares: A Move Toward Affordable Transit
Uttar Pradesh Slashes Fares in Air-Conditioned Buses
Rising Tensions: IMC Leaders Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Protest Dispute