Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Emphasizes Leader's Enduring Ideals

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the lessons from Vijayadashami and the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Emphasizing ideals of truth, non-violence, and service to guide citizens, she called for remembering and integrating these values into everyday life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Emphasizes Leader's Enduring Ideals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel extended greetings on Wednesday for Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti, and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, urging citizens to adopt their messages of truth, non-violence, service, simplicity, and courage.

On Vijayadashami, Patel highlighted the festival's symbolism of good triumphing over evil, stressing the ultimate victory of truth and righteousness.

Patel called for embracing the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, noting their influence on humanity and patriotism, urging citizens to integrate these ideals into everyday life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

 India
2
Australia Dominates New Zealand in Women's World Cup Opener

Australia Dominates New Zealand in Women's World Cup Opener

 India
3
Nepal Stuns West Indies in Historic T20 Series Triumph

Nepal Stuns West Indies in Historic T20 Series Triumph

 India
4
India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025