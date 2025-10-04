Left Menu

Tripura govt organises Durga Puja carnival in Agartala

Updated: 04-10-2025 19:44 IST
The 'Mayer Gamon' carnival, a colourful procession of Durga idols before immersion, was held in Agartala on Saturday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the state-organised event in the heart of the city in which over 40 pujas took part.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumder, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister said that 'Mayer Gamon' carnival is aimed at preserving and promoting the state's rich culture and tradition.

''When I took charge of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, I made a proposal to organise a colourful programme to mark the immersion of Durga idols. My cabinet colleagues had backed the proposal and the 'Mayer Gamon' programme started in the state,'' he said.

Stating that 'Mayer Gamon' strengthens the cultural bonding among the people.

''We want to strengthen and promote our own culture and tradition. The carnival has become popular among the people of the state,'' he said.

Saha thanked the civic body for providing proper arrangement for immersion of Durga idols at Dashami Ghat, a designated place for immersion on the bank of River Howrah.

The chief minister also praised the law enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful celebration of the state's biggest festival, with no major untoward incident being reported during the festivities.

