Biotech Finance Manager Falls for Online Scam

A finance manager at a biotech firm was scammed out of Rs 27.70 lakh by online fraudsters via a fake MIDC water supply link. The victim received a message and call instructing him to update details, leading to unauthorized withdrawals from his account. A case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:25 IST
A finance manager working at a biotech company in Navi Mumbai became a victim of an elaborate cyber scam, losing Rs 27.70 lakh to fraudsters. Police reported that the incident occurred on January 8.

According to officials from Turbhe police station, the victim was targeted through a Whatsapp message and a call, purportedly from an MIDC official, threatening the disconnection of the company's water supply unless certain information was updated. Upon accessing the link, unauthorized transactions emptied Rs 26 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh from the company's account within two hours.

Taking swift action, the manager froze the affected accounts and alerted the national cyber helpline. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, with investigations ongoing as police seek to identify the culprits behind the deceitful operation.

