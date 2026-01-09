Kerala Finance Minister Challenges Centre Over Financial Curtailments
Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, plans to address financial constraints imposed by the Centre during a pre-budget meeting. He accused the Centre of severely limiting Kerala’s finances, affecting welfare initiatives. Despite these challenges, Kerala continues private funding and growth. He urged political attendees to advocate for the state.
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has announced plans to confront the financial constraints imposed by the Centre during a pre-budget meeting organized by the Union finance ministry. The meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi.
Balagopal criticized the Centre for imposing fiscal regulations and restrictions on Kerala's finances. He revealed that borrowing allocations for the state this financial year were drastically reduced, citing instances where funds promised were curtailed. Such reductions, he argued, undermine the state's welfare initiatives.
Despite these challenges, Balagopal emphasized that Kerala remains committed to welfare activities, leveraging its own resources. He highlighted the state's relatively strong financial position and urged Congress leaders and BJP MPs to advocate for Kerala's financial interests at the national level.
