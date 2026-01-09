Kerala Finance Minister Challenges Centre Over Financial Curtailments

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has announced plans to confront the financial constraints imposed by the Centre during a pre-budget meeting organized by the Union finance ministry. The meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

Balagopal criticized the Centre for imposing fiscal regulations and restrictions on Kerala's finances. He revealed that borrowing allocations for the state this financial year were drastically reduced, citing instances where funds promised were curtailed. Such reductions, he argued, undermine the state's welfare initiatives.

Despite these challenges, Balagopal emphasized that Kerala remains committed to welfare activities, leveraging its own resources. He highlighted the state's relatively strong financial position and urged Congress leaders and BJP MPs to advocate for Kerala's financial interests at the national level.

