Maharashtra leaders condole death of Sandhya Shantaram; `great loss to film industry'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders on Saturday condoled the death of veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram, saying her passing has caused a great loss to the film world.

''The news of the passing of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram is extremely heartbreaking. Her roles in many Marathi films such as Pinjra and Navrang became immensely popular. She also made her mark in the Hindi film industry,'' Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Sandhya's role in ''Do Aankhen Barah Haath'' received tremendous acclaim, the chief minister noted, adding that her acting was as skillful as it was powerful, matched by equally compelling dance performances.

''Her passing has caused a great loss to the film world. Her roles will remain immortal,'' Fadnavis said.

Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, died at 94 due to age-related ailments, her family said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Sandhya Shantaram was not just an actress, but represented the rich heritage of Indian cinema, and with her demise the Indian film industry has lost a witness to its history.

She left her mark with both her acting skills and dancing, he said, adding that among the gifted performers who guided the early steps of the Indian film industry, Sandhya Shantaram held a leading place. State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said her memorable performances in the films "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje", "Do Aankhen Barah Haath" and especially "Pinjra" will always be cherished by audiences.

Terming her demise a great loss to Indian cinema, he said, ''May her soul rest in eternal peace."

