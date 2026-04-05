Latur's Crackdown on Noisy Motorcycles: Ensuring a Quieter City

Maharashtra's Latur city police have launched a crackdown on motorcyclists using excessively noisy modified silencers, registering cases against eight offenders. This recent enforcement drive took place on Saturday, targeting traffic violations and addressing noise pollution and public safety concerns.

An official reported that one rider's motorcycle was equipped with a silencer producing 101.7 decibels, surpassing permissible noise levels. His case was among the eight registered in this operation, which seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of loud motorcycle noise on the community, particularly affecting senior citizens, women, children, and those with heart conditions.

Police have emphasized that such noise disruptions can severely inconvenience vulnerable groups, necessitating punitive measures for those contributing to environmental noise pollution from motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)