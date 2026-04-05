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Latur's Crackdown on Noisy Motorcycles: Ensuring a Quieter City

In Maharashtra's Latur city, police have taken action against eight motorcyclists for using modified silencers that exceed noise limits. This initiative aimed to enforce urban noise regulations and protect public health. Excessive noise poses significant risks to vulnerable populations, prompting stringent enforcement measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:29 IST
Latur's Crackdown on Noisy Motorcycles: Ensuring a Quieter City
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Maharashtra's Latur city police have launched a crackdown on motorcyclists using excessively noisy modified silencers, registering cases against eight offenders. This recent enforcement drive took place on Saturday, targeting traffic violations and addressing noise pollution and public safety concerns.

An official reported that one rider's motorcycle was equipped with a silencer producing 101.7 decibels, surpassing permissible noise levels. His case was among the eight registered in this operation, which seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of loud motorcycle noise on the community, particularly affecting senior citizens, women, children, and those with heart conditions.

Police have emphasized that such noise disruptions can severely inconvenience vulnerable groups, necessitating punitive measures for those contributing to environmental noise pollution from motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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