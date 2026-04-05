Mohammed Shami's Magical Spell: Taming Sunrisers with Precision

Mohammed Shami delivered an exceptional opening spell that was crucial in restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 156 for 9 in an IPL match on Sunday. Despite a fierce counterattack by Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shami's figures of 4-0-9-2, including 18 dot balls, set up Lucknow Super Giants' victory.

Klaasen and Reddy turned the tables with a remarkable century stand in the middle overs, making 116 runs in 10.3 overs. However, once they were both dismissed, the Sunrisers struggled to maintain momentum, falling short of a commanding total, thanks to strategic field changes and disciplined bowling.

Shami's smart tactics and quick adaptation to the pitch conditions helped dismiss crucial top-order batsmen early. His mix of slower deliveries and pinpoint accuracy not only troubled the batsmen but also highlighted his worth to the national selection committee as a seasoned and effective pacer.

(With inputs from agencies.)