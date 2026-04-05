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Mohammed Shami's Magical Spell: Taming Sunrisers with Precision

In a thrilling IPL clash, Mohammed Shami's impressive opening spell limited Sunrisers Hyderabad to 156/9, despite a strong stand by Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Shami's disciplined bowling, complemented by smart field placements, was key in containing the opposition, even as aggressive batting threatened a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:31 IST
Mohammed Shami's Magical Spell: Taming Sunrisers with Precision
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Shami delivered an exceptional opening spell that was crucial in restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 156 for 9 in an IPL match on Sunday. Despite a fierce counterattack by Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shami's figures of 4-0-9-2, including 18 dot balls, set up Lucknow Super Giants' victory.

Klaasen and Reddy turned the tables with a remarkable century stand in the middle overs, making 116 runs in 10.3 overs. However, once they were both dismissed, the Sunrisers struggled to maintain momentum, falling short of a commanding total, thanks to strategic field changes and disciplined bowling.

Shami's smart tactics and quick adaptation to the pitch conditions helped dismiss crucial top-order batsmen early. His mix of slower deliveries and pinpoint accuracy not only troubled the batsmen but also highlighted his worth to the national selection committee as a seasoned and effective pacer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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