TMC bent on carrying out funeral procession of law and order in Bengal: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC bent on carrying out funeral procession of law and order in Bengal: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TMC
- PM
- rally
- Bengal
- elections
- law and order
- democracy
- Cooch Behar
- poll
- disruption
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