I have full faith in Election Commission; polling will be free, fair, and without fear: PM at rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:35 IST
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I have full faith in Election Commission; polling will be free, fair, and without fear: PM at rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
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