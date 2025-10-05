Left Menu

Historic Appointment: First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

Dame Sarah Mullally has been named the next Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to hold this position. The Dalai Lama congratulated her and underscored the importance of compassion in leadership, suggesting female leaders could bring more peace and understanding to the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:17 IST
Historic Appointment: First Female Archbishop of Canterbury
  • Country:
  • India

Dame Sarah Mullally has made history by being appointed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, a landmark moment for the Anglican Church.

The Dalai Lama extended his congratulations to her, emphasizing the necessity of compassion and understanding in today's challenging global climate. He noted Mullally's appointment as a beacon of hope for fostering peace.

Mullally, a former nurse and current Bishop of London since 2018, is seen as a trailblazer. Her leadership is particularly significant as discussions around gender roles in religious leadership continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
2
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India
4
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025