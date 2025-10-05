Historic Appointment: First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

Dame Sarah Mullally has made history by being appointed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, a landmark moment for the Anglican Church.

The Dalai Lama extended his congratulations to her, emphasizing the necessity of compassion and understanding in today's challenging global climate. He noted Mullally's appointment as a beacon of hope for fostering peace.

Mullally, a former nurse and current Bishop of London since 2018, is seen as a trailblazer. Her leadership is particularly significant as discussions around gender roles in religious leadership continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)