Ladakh's Winter Tourism Transformation: A Sustainable Adventure

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta announced a strategic initiative to transform Ladakh into a world-renowned winter tourism destination. The plan focuses on sustainable development of high-altitude sports infrastructure while preserving the unique cultural and natural heritage of the region.

In a meeting with officials, Gupta discussed the installation of chair lifts at Drass and surface ski lifts at Zanskar, which aim to bolster winter sports facilities and attract global adventure enthusiasts. The project is seen as a milestone in promoting alpine and nordic sports in Ladakh, creating job opportunities, and positioning the Union Territory on the global tourism map.

Gupta emphasized the importance of timely implementation, adherence to safety and environmental standards, and coordinated efforts among government departments, private stakeholders, and local communities. This initiative not only aims to promote winter tourism but also to highlight local culture, handicrafts, and hospitality services, ensuring economic benefits are widely distributed while preserving Ladakh's pristine environment.

