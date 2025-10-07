Left Menu

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa: Comedy Duo Expecting Second Child!

Indian comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Harsh Limbachiyaa, announced they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the joyful news via Instagram, featuring Bharti showing her baby bump. The duo first welcomed their son, Laksh, in April 2022. Both are well-renowned in India's entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:35 IST
Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa: Comedy Duo Expecting Second Child!
  • Country:
  • India

Indian comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa, have delighted fans with the announcement of their second pregnancy.

On Monday, the popular couple took to Instagram to share their joyous news through a heartfelt post featuring Bharti proudly displaying her baby bump. The post was captioned with expressions of gratitude and excitement, using hashtags such as #blessed and #babycomingsoon.

The duo, who tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on December 3, 2017, already have a son named Laksh, born in April 2022. Limbachiyaa is known for his scriptwriting on shows like 'Comedy Circus Ke Tansen', while Singh has been a staple on various reality shows, endearing them both to the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

 Global
2
Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

 India
4
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025