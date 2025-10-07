Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa: Comedy Duo Expecting Second Child!

Indian comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa, have delighted fans with the announcement of their second pregnancy.

On Monday, the popular couple took to Instagram to share their joyous news through a heartfelt post featuring Bharti proudly displaying her baby bump. The post was captioned with expressions of gratitude and excitement, using hashtags such as #blessed and #babycomingsoon.

The duo, who tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on December 3, 2017, already have a son named Laksh, born in April 2022. Limbachiyaa is known for his scriptwriting on shows like 'Comedy Circus Ke Tansen', while Singh has been a staple on various reality shows, endearing them both to the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)