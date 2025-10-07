Chess Titans Clash: Anand vs. Kasparov Reunite for Legendary Showdown

The chess world is abuzz as legendary figures Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov renew their rivalry at the Clutch Chess: The Legends tournament. The highly anticipated event kicks off with a 12-game Chess 960 series at the newly upgraded St. Louis Chess Club, boasting a lucrative prize pool of USD 144,000.

The tournament marks a nostalgic face-off between the two chess titans, who last competed in a Classical World Championship match in 1995 at the World Trade Centre in New York. Renowned for his prowess, Kasparov secured victory in their historic match, while both players have since taken on different roles in the chess community.

The competition format promises excitement with four games daily, including two rapid and two blitz matches. The stakes rise progressively, culminating in a high-tension finale. With a winner's reward of USD 70,000, the tournament also offers opportunities for shared prizes and bonus money, adding further intrigue to this monumental chess event.

