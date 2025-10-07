Epic Motorcycle Expedition Honors Heroes of 1962 Sino-India War

In a stirring display of homage and patriotism, a group of 20 bikers set out on an 8-day, 1,000 km motorcycle expedition from Tawang to Walong on Tuesday. This marked the 63rd anniversary of Walong Day, honoring the valiant martyrs of the 1962 Sino-India War.

The expedition was flagged off by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and Tawang Brigade deputy commander Colonel M Upadhyay at Tawang parade ground. The initiative aims to spread messages of peace, prosperity, adventure, and youthfulness, while paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 conflict.

The riders, who will traverse various locations, including Tenga, Itanagar, Likabali, Roing, and Haflong, will engage with local communities to promote awareness of the valor and resilience of the people from Arunachal Pradesh during the war. The journey also includes cultural performances and a documentary screening on the Battle of Walong, celebrating the unwavering spirit of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)