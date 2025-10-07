Bigg Boss Kannada Set Sealed Over Environmental Violations

The Bengaluru South district authorities sealed the studio used for the Kannada reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Bidadi, following an order from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Tuesday. The studio has been accused of violating environmental regulations.

KSPCB alleged that Vels Studios and Entertainment, operating under the name Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures, did not possess the necessary consent for operations under the Water and Air Pollution Acts. A notice issued on Monday demanded immediate cessation of activities and an explanation.

Failure to comply with the order will attract penal action, warned the notice. Karnataka Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre reiterated the violations and the importance of adhering to environmental laws. The studio has long hosted the popular 'Bigg Boss Kannada' series.

(With inputs from agencies.)