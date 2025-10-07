VC Slams Arundhati Roy Over Controversial Comments

In a recent event at Delhi University, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh condemned comments made by author Arundhati Roy, branding them as 'the pure definition of hate speech.'

The criticism came during a discussion on 'Hate Speech and Electoral Politics in India' held at the institution's Faculty of Law, where Singh cited Roy's old videos referring to India's historical conflicts.

Emphasizing the potential harm to public perception, Singh discussed the role of politicians in leveraging hate speech for electoral gains, arguing that public attitudes significantly influence such discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)