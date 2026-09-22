Alibaba plans AI model with 5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, unveils new chip
Alibaba Group plans to train a new artificial intelligence model with 5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, Chief Executive Eddie Wu said on Tuesday, as the Chinese technology giant laid out a sweeping push across AI models, chips and data centres. The company also unveiled Zhenwu V900 AI chip, saying it is the most powerful in China with three times the performance of its predecessor.
Alibaba said it aimed for Alibaba Cloud global data centre capacity to surpass 20 GW by 2032.