Alibaba plans AI model with 5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, unveils new chip

​Alibaba Group plans ​to ‌train a ​new artificial intelligence model with ‌5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, Chief Executive Eddie Wu said ‌on Tuesday, as the Chinese ‌technology giant laid out a sweeping push across AI models, chips ⁠and ​data ⁠centres. The company also unveiled Zhenwu ⁠V900 AI chip, saying it ​is the most powerful in China ⁠with three times the performance ⁠of its ​predecessor.

Alibaba said it aimed for Alibaba Cloud ⁠global data centre capacity to surpass ⁠20 ⁠GW by 2032.