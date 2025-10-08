Left Menu

Assam Police DSP Arrested in Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation

Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, was arrested in connection to the singer's death in Singapore. Sandipan was remanded to seven-day police custody. The case involves serious charges, and multiple individuals including the singer's manager and band members have been apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:23 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, a cousin of the late renowned singer Zubeen Garg, has been apprehended in connection with the singer's tragic death in Singapore last month. An official confirmed the arrest, and a court has since remanded Sandipan to a seven-day police custody.

The incident occurred on September 19 when Zubeen Garg drowned while swimming in the sea. Sandipan, who was with him aboard a yacht, is charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and causing death by negligence. Sandipan's actions have fueled further investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam Police.

Authorities have also detained several others, including the North East India Festival's chief organiser, the singer's manager, and band members, as part of an ongoing investigation involving over 60 FIRs filed across the state. The court's decision on Sandipan's potential suspension remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

