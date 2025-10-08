TRU Realty's Spectrum Life: A Transformative Housing Venture in Mumbai

Real estate developer TRU Realty announced on Wednesday an investment of Rs 110 crore for a new housing project in Mumbai's SantaCruz area. Named 'Spectrum Life', the project is a significant development for the city's real estate landscape.

The endeavor is set to feature 50 residential units and is being developed in partnership with the prominent infrastructure and hospitality firm Shrem Group. Set on half an acre, the site's real estate prices will begin at Rs 2.92 crore, aiming to attract a variety of homebuyers.

Expected to generate revenue exceeding Rs 200 crore by 2030, the project marks TRU Realty's growing footprint in Mumbai, aligning with its current portfolio of eight projects across Pune and Mumbai.

