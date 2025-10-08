Left Menu

TRU Realty's Spectrum Life: A Transformative Housing Venture in Mumbai

TRU Realty plans to invest Rs 110 crore in its new housing project, 'Spectrum Life', in SantaCruz, Mumbai. Developed with Shrem Group, it comprises 50 units and is projected to generate over Rs 200 crore in revenue by 2030. Prices start from Rs 2.92 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developer TRU Realty announced on Wednesday an investment of Rs 110 crore for a new housing project in Mumbai's SantaCruz area. Named 'Spectrum Life', the project is a significant development for the city's real estate landscape.

The endeavor is set to feature 50 residential units and is being developed in partnership with the prominent infrastructure and hospitality firm Shrem Group. Set on half an acre, the site's real estate prices will begin at Rs 2.92 crore, aiming to attract a variety of homebuyers.

Expected to generate revenue exceeding Rs 200 crore by 2030, the project marks TRU Realty's growing footprint in Mumbai, aligning with its current portfolio of eight projects across Pune and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

