President Murmu's Spiritual and Cultural Sojourn in Gujarat

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a three-day tour of Gujarat, which begins on Thursday. Her visit will encompass spiritual, cultural, and educational engagements across the state.

The tour kicks off on October 9 when she arrives in Rajkot. The following day, President Murmu is scheduled to visit the Somnath temple for darshan and aarti, providing a significant spiritual undertone to her state visit.

In addition to her temple visits, President Murmu will tour the Gir National Park on October 10, interacting with members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir. Her commitments will conclude with attending the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad on October 11.

