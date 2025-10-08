Art's Big Awakening: Insights from Reema Desai Gehi at Anant University

Reema Desai Gehi, the Editor-in-Chief of ARTIndia, captivated audiences at Anant National University with her insights into the evolution of art publications. The revered author of 'The Catalyst: Rudolf von Leyden and India's Artistic Awakening' addressed challenges faced by traditional media in the digital era.

Reema underlined the necessity of fresh, accessible content while safeguarding editorial principles, amidst today's information deluge. Her remarks were lauded by Prof Sharmila Sagara from the Centre for Visual Arts, who praised the session's profound understanding of contemporary art and its impact on media practices.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, further enhancing the educational experience at Anant National University. The institution's commitment to innovative, multidisciplinary approaches in design education has earned it numerous accolades, including recognition as a Centre of Excellence by Gujarat's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)