Pratik Gandhi Celebrates FICCI Frames 2025: A Catalyst for Structure in Entertainment

Actor Pratik Gandhi has commended the FICCI Frames 2025 event, calling it essential for the evolving and disorganized entertainment industry. He participated in a session focused on 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland,' during FICCI Frames' silver jubilee celebrations.

In a conversation with ANI, Gandhi underlined the necessity of platforms like FICCI Frames where storytellers can collaborate with policymakers. He emphasized, "India is a nation of storytellers, creating the most films globally. We must foster more venues where industry professionals and lawmakers can converge and drive transformative discussions."

The actor, famed for his role in 'Scam 1992,' described the entertainment sphere as lacking structure, pinpointing the role such events can play in systematizing the industry. "The entertainment sector is vastly unstructured. Events like this can cultivate a procedural framework and a mindset critical for progress," Gandhi noted.

Rising to fame with the Harshad Mehta-directed 'Scam 1992' in 2020, Gandhi has built a successful career in both Gujarati and Hindi cinema after overcoming early struggles. Today, he is a sought-after name for OTT projects. Speaking on his success strategy, he advised, "Persistence is key. Embrace fearless experimentation. Early failures pave the way to achieving success."

Next on his horizon is the series 'Gandhi,' featured at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival—a landmark as the first Indian series in TIFF's selective Primetime lineup.

