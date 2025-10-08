Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi Celebrates FICCI Frames 2025: A Catalyst for Structure in Entertainment

Actor Pratik Gandhi applauds FICCI Frames 2025 for offering a pivotal platform to the disorganized entertainment industry, emphasizing the need for storytelling convergence. Known for 'Scam 1992,' Gandhi advocates for more structural dialogue and shares insights on embracing failure as a path to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:15 IST
Pratik Gandhi Celebrates FICCI Frames 2025: A Catalyst for Structure in Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pratik Gandhi has commended the FICCI Frames 2025 event, calling it essential for the evolving and disorganized entertainment industry. He participated in a session focused on 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland,' during FICCI Frames' silver jubilee celebrations.

In a conversation with ANI, Gandhi underlined the necessity of platforms like FICCI Frames where storytellers can collaborate with policymakers. He emphasized, "India is a nation of storytellers, creating the most films globally. We must foster more venues where industry professionals and lawmakers can converge and drive transformative discussions."

The actor, famed for his role in 'Scam 1992,' described the entertainment sphere as lacking structure, pinpointing the role such events can play in systematizing the industry. "The entertainment sector is vastly unstructured. Events like this can cultivate a procedural framework and a mindset critical for progress," Gandhi noted.

Rising to fame with the Harshad Mehta-directed 'Scam 1992' in 2020, Gandhi has built a successful career in both Gujarati and Hindi cinema after overcoming early struggles. Today, he is a sought-after name for OTT projects. Speaking on his success strategy, he advised, "Persistence is key. Embrace fearless experimentation. Early failures pave the way to achieving success."

Next on his horizon is the series 'Gandhi,' featured at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival—a landmark as the first Indian series in TIFF's selective Primetime lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
2
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India
3
Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025