Brewing Promise: Rahul Gandhi Envisions India's Specialty Coffee Future

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to a Pergamino coffee shop in Medellín, Colombia, highlighted the potential for India to develop a distinctive global specialty coffee industry. Drawing inspiration from Colombia's robust coffee culture, Gandhi stressed India's capability to create its own unique coffee story.

Gandhi described how, at Pergamino, the process of brewing coffee is seen as an intricate dialogue between science and creativity, shaped by dedication and meticulous care. In Colombia, coffee is more than just a crop; it reflects the craftsmanship and identity of half a million families engaged in its cultivation.

Pointing to regions such as Wayanad, Coorg, Araku, and the Nilgiris, Gandhi emphasized the opportunities for India to leverage its rich agriculture and passionate farmers to craft a global narrative in the specialty coffee sector. During his South American tour, Colombia marked his first stop.

(With inputs from agencies.)