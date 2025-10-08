Campus Conflict: 'Palestine Solidarity March' Spurs Tensions at EFLU

Tensions flared at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) as student groups clashed over a 'Palestine Solidarity' march. Organized by the Students' Union, the march had been denied approval by university authorities, sparking confrontation with rivals, ABVP.

Participants marched with Palestinian flags and posters proclaiming 'EFLU for Palestine.' The situation intensified when ABVP members attempted to dismantle the posters, resulting in a physical altercation.

Police were called to subdue the unrest and filed charges against both factions. The EFLU administration plans an inquiry, while the ABVP condemned the display of foreign symbols on campus and called for penalties.