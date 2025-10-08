Left Menu

Campus Conflict: 'Palestine Solidarity March' Spurs Tensions at EFLU

A conflict erupted between student groups at EFLU during a 'Palestine Solidarity' march. The march, organized by the EFLU Students' Union and denied permission by the administration, led to a scuffle with the ABVP. Police intervened, and a case was filed against both groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:49 IST
Campus Conflict: 'Palestine Solidarity March' Spurs Tensions at EFLU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) as student groups clashed over a 'Palestine Solidarity' march. Organized by the Students' Union, the march had been denied approval by university authorities, sparking confrontation with rivals, ABVP.

Participants marched with Palestinian flags and posters proclaiming 'EFLU for Palestine.' The situation intensified when ABVP members attempted to dismantle the posters, resulting in a physical altercation.

Police were called to subdue the unrest and filed charges against both factions. The EFLU administration plans an inquiry, while the ABVP condemned the display of foreign symbols on campus and called for penalties.

TRENDING

1
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

 United States
2
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
3
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
4
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025