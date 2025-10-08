Left Menu

Reviving Sanskrit: India's Cultural Renaissance

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the importance of promoting Sanskrit for cultural and scientific progress. Addressing a Sanskrit convocation, he highlighted Sanskrit's role as a repository of traditional knowledge and its modern-day relevance. The event celebrated scholars who contribute significantly to Sanskrit's preservation and proliferation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:00 IST
Reviving Sanskrit: India's Cultural Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for cultural and scientific revival, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extolled the virtues of Sanskrit as a crucial element in achieving 'Viksit Bharat'. Speaking at the Vishisht Deekshant Mahotsav in New Delhi, he emphasized Sanskrit's historical significance and enduring relevance in various scientific disciplines.

The event, organized by Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, underscored Sanskrit's role as a cultural cornerstone and the mother of languages. Governor Shukla noted that sacred texts in astronomy, Ayurveda, and yoga continue to shape India's rich cultural tapestry, urging a harmonious blend of modernity with classical knowledge.

Distinguished academics, including Acharya Mithila Prasad Tripathi and others, were honored for their contributions to Sanskrit studies. The Governor applauded efforts to make ancient texts more accessible and expressed gratitude to the authorities promoting Sanskrit's educational and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
2
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
3
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global
4
Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025