Reviving Sanskrit: India's Cultural Renaissance

In a call for cultural and scientific revival, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extolled the virtues of Sanskrit as a crucial element in achieving 'Viksit Bharat'. Speaking at the Vishisht Deekshant Mahotsav in New Delhi, he emphasized Sanskrit's historical significance and enduring relevance in various scientific disciplines.

The event, organized by Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, underscored Sanskrit's role as a cultural cornerstone and the mother of languages. Governor Shukla noted that sacred texts in astronomy, Ayurveda, and yoga continue to shape India's rich cultural tapestry, urging a harmonious blend of modernity with classical knowledge.

Distinguished academics, including Acharya Mithila Prasad Tripathi and others, were honored for their contributions to Sanskrit studies. The Governor applauded efforts to make ancient texts more accessible and expressed gratitude to the authorities promoting Sanskrit's educational and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)