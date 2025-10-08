Defamation Storm: Legal Clash Over Festival Allegations
Assam Chief Minister's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, filed a defamation case against Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi over claims involving her firm's alleged participation in a Singapore festival, during which singer Zubeen Garg died. Controversy arose after Gogoi accused Bhuyan Sarma of attending a canceled event post-Garg's death.
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam's Chief Minister, has initiated a criminal defamation lawsuit against Akhil Gogoi, leader of Raijor Dal. The case springs from allegations that one of Bhuyan Sarma's firms was involved in the North East India Festival in Singapore where singer Zubeen Garg tragically passed away.
Filed at the Kamrup Metro Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, the defamation suit accuses Gogoi of making unfounded claims regarding the Golden Threads of Assam's participation in a fashion event linked to the festival. Bhuyan Sarma's legal representation, led by Kishore Dutta, maintains that neither she nor her company was involved with the event or its organizers.
Alongside Gogoi, charges have also been brought against the director of the news portal 'Pratibimba Live'. Bhuyan Sarma, who heads Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, publicly reiterated her denial of involvement and offered to facilitate Gogoi's independent inquiry to substantiate his allegations.
